Forest City defeats North Iowa, Other Volleyball Scores

Forest City defeated North Iowa in 3 sets by scores of 25-16, 25-7 and 25-20 on Tuesday night. Cora Holland had 11 kills, Emma Hovenga had 18 assists and Kelsey Koch was 13 of 13 serving for the Indians.

Other Tuesday Volleyball Scores:

Bishop Garrigan 25-25-25, Eagle Grove 14-13-19

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 17-25-25-24-15, Belmond-Klemme 25-22-19-26-6

Saint Ansgar 22-25-19-25-15, North Butler 25-18-25-23-9

West Fork 25-25-25, Newman Catholic 18-18-11

Webster City 25-22-20-25-17, Clear Lake 15-25-25-17-15

Ankeny 25-25-25, Mason City 21-7-20