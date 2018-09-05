Fatal Accidents Over Labor Day Holiday Were Reduced by Half Say Officials

The Iowa State Patrol has released some numbers showing it was a busy holiday weekend on the state’s roads. Radio Iowa’s Pat Curtis reports. A year ago, 10 people died in traffic crashes in Iowa over the Labor Day weekend. This year, at least five were killed. That included a triple-fatality crash Sunday on Interstate 29 near the town of Little Sioux. The State Patrol reports troopers investigated a total of 82 crashes, assisted 65 motorists, and arrested 16 drivers for OWI.

Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Nate Ludwig says several crashes over the holiday weekend were caused by drivers traveling too fast in rainy conditions. With more rain in the forecast, Ludwig is urging motorists to slow down.