Chlorpyrifos Usage is Declining But Effects Remain

The use of a pesticide recently banned by a federal judge has already been declining for 20 years. But one researcher says chlorpyrifos could still have long-term health effects in Iowa. Some scientists have linked the pesticide to nervous system damage. Ralph Altmeier is with the Iowa Center for Agricultural Safety and Health.

In August, a judge ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to ban the pesticide. Altmeier believes his father may have developed nerve damage from chlorpyrifos.

Chlorpyrifos is used on corn, soybeans and other crops. According to federal data, its use has been dropping off since 1994. But farmers in the Upper Midwest use it more than any other region.