Belmond-Klemme Community School Suspends Talk on Free Breakfasts

The Belmond-Klemme Community Schools are suspending free breakfasts for the fall until a clerical error is straightened out. According to Superintendent Dan Frazier, the free breakfast program is not cancelled.

The district has to move $50,000 from the food service budget over to the general fund in order to correct a food service payroll coding error. The district will hold a meeting to discuss offering the free breakfasts once the hot lunch fund has recovered.

According to state officials, the school can spend excess food service funding by offering the free breakfasts to all students. Free lunches cannot be offered out under state regulations.