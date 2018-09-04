Worth Board to Discuss a Property Sale

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a review of secondary roads. The board will review the state of the roads and any new or current projects. The board will also look at the progress of any maintenance on the roads.

The board will turn its attention to drainage and the current project involving Drainage District 21 West Main. The project has been awarded and the board will see what progress has been done to the site.

The board is looking to a sale of property at the Highway 105 and I-35 interchange. The board will discuss the progress of the sale. The board will also look at building repairs at the courthouse. Such things as a window wells and a tree will be reviewed in the meeting.

The board will also look at a Manure Management Plan involving Johnson South and may approve the plan or table it for a later date.