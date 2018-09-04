Winnebago Board to Meet Today

The Winnebago Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on secondary roads and any issues involving them. The board will address any new projects and review old ones with Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders.

Several drainage issues will be reviewed. Among these are the reclassification of Drainage District 14 which had been tabled from last week. The board will also review any new projects with the Drainage Clerk in the Auditor’s Office.

The board may enter into a new 28E Sharing Agreement with the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center. Discussion may center on the need and any associated costs in the agreement.

The board was able to appoint Darla Thompson to the Planning and Zoning Commission and the County Zoning Board of Adjustment. The board tabled any further appointments until the meeting today while they asked potential candidates if they wanted to serve on the boards. The board will have to appoint one individual as a Center Township Trustee.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisor’s Office of the Winnebago County Courthouse.