Ronald W. Dempsey, 83, of Kanawha passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018 at Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services for Ronald Dempsey will be Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the Kanawha Lutheran Church, 124 West Fourth Street in Kanawha, with Pastors Geoffrey and Char White officiating. Burial will be held at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

