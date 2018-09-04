Naomi R. Maxheimer, 82, of Clarion passed away Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center of North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services for Naomi Maxheimer will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at the Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Clarion Church of Christ and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

