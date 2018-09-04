Mary Ann Johnson, age 82 of Lake Mills, died on Sunday, September 02, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Vinje (rural Scarville, IA) with Vickie Zobel officiating.

Inurnment will be in the Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 8, from 1:00 until service time at the church.

