Linda (Eller) Sorenson, 70, of Clarion passed away Saturday, September 1, 2018 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Des Moines.

Funeral services for Linda Sorenson will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, in Clarion with Pastor Chris Whitehead officiating.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

