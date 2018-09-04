Larry Marchand, 58, of Blue Earth, MN and formerly of Britt, passed away Saturday, September 1, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Celebration of life service for Larry Marchand will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 7, 2018 at the United Methodist Church, 215 Summit Avenue in Crystal Lake, with Pastor Les Green officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

