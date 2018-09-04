James O. Lovick, 99, of Fertile, died Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the Fertile Lutheran Church with the Pastor Dave Halvorsen officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held Friday, September 7, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa.

Burial of cremains will be held in Brush Point Cemetery… in rural Fertile.

Memorials may be made in the choice of the donor.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com