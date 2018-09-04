Hancock Supervisors to Hold Formal Hearings

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse today at 9am. The meeting will begin with Head of Maintenance , Kevin Hoeft who will present quotes to fix a door to the courthouse. A door opener is in need of repair and Hoeft has sought out quotes to have it fixed as soon as possible.

The board will then turn its attention to a complicated issue in drainage. A formal hearing will be held with landowners in Drainage District 3 and 4 Lateral 2. At issue is whether to lower and widen the lateral, essentially making the project an improvement to the lateral. If that is approved by the board, they will ask for the approval of those landowners who are attending, to convert a private drainage line into a public lateral. Engineers have stated that the drainage line is currently benefitting a number of landowners, but it is serious need of repair. If the landowners approve the change from private to public, the drainage line would be dubbed Lateral 51. Those landowners along the line will be asked to vote in the public hearing on the change.

Other matters before the board will be a presentation by Brian Roberts on the appointment of medical examiner investigators. He will be followed by Blake Norman on an estimate for a building improvement to the County Attorney’s Office.

The board will then discuss whether or not to approve a letter of support to the Homeward Housing Trust Fund for a Local Housing Trust Fund Program.