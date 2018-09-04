Hancock County Looks to Realign for Mental Health

Recently, Hancock County officials received the positive news regarding mental health they were hoping for. Hancock County has been invited to join Northwest Iowa Care Connections along with Winnebago, Worth and Kossuth Counties.

The move would nearly double the northwest Iowa mental health and disability services region in size, but nothing compared to the current 22 County Social Services region.

Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells why the news is definitely good news.

The current 22 county social services region is estimated at $2 million over budget. Hancock County cites reasons for wanting out of the large region as a lack of transparency and compromised care to its residents.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors not only would like to ensure enhanced social services for residents, but also feel it is important to look at courthouse facility improvements. The Supervisors approved the replacement of a new handicap accessible door opener on the east side of the courthouse. Tlach tells why.

In addition, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a small remodeling project of the entrance into the Hancock County Attorney’s Office. Tlach says the hope of this project is to ensure safety.