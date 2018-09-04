Flash Flooding Could Become Problematic Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for today and tonight for the north Iowa area. Scattered to widespread strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop and continuing to the overnight hours tonight. Forecasters are concerned that anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of rain could fall in the area with some intense rainfalls of 2 or more inches per hour are possible.

Those who are prone to basement flooding should take necessary precautions in the event rain becomes sustained or heavy enough. Locally 2 to 3 inches are possible in locations throughout Winnebago County and into Hancock County. the majority of Worth County may see 3 to 5 inches of rain.

Some hazards today and tonight include damaging winds, heavy rain, and a possible isolated tornado. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding to occur.