SUNDAY TALK: Upmeyer on Making Mental Health a Priority

With the State Fair over and August coming to a close, most of Iowa’s kids have headed back to school. I am so proud of all our local fair exhibitors who showed up and participated in the various Fair events. Best of luck to all the students, teachers, and staff as they begin a new year filled with learning. It’s been fun seeing everyone gear up for their fall sports and activities. Here’s to a great school year!

I also want use the beginning of this newsletter to send my thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of some young Iowans that we have lost in the last month. Here in North Iowa, we recently lost Landon Tollefson and Matt Retz. In other parts of the state, most Iowans have seen the highly publicized stories of Mollie Tibbetts and Jake Wilson. Each of these individuals were taken away far too early in their lives. As a mother and grandmother, my heart aches for all of these families during this difficult time. Please keep each of them in your prayers as well.

Another topic that continues to be on the minds of many Iowans is the issue of mental health. I am proud to say that during the past legislative session, we made mental health care a major priority, passing a comprehensive bill that strengthens Iowa’s community-based mental health system.

This legislation will fill many of the gaps that our system currently faces and ensures that Iowans with mental health issues are able to access services and get the help that they need. The bill created six short-term access centers where individuals facing a mental health issue can seek treatment before reaching a crisis, improved communication between mental health professionals and law enforcement, and returns mental health care determinations to medical professionals, rather than judges and law enforcement. In addition, we backed this critical legislation up with the dollars necessary to fund these important new services.

This legislation was nothing short of monumental. Following its passage, it was applauded by mental health advocates as well as professionals working directly in the field. It was a shining example of both Republicans and Democrats coming together, listening to the experts, and then acting on those recommendations. When Governor Reynolds signed the bill into law she said that this was just the beginning in addressing Iowa’s mental health system and promised to continue looking for future opportunities.

Earlier this summer the Governor made good on her promise, signing Executive Order #2, which created the Children’s Mental Health Board, comprised of mental health professionals, advocates, law enforcement, and legislators. This board is tasked with studying the development and implementation of a children’s mental health system in Iowa and will issue recommendations to the Legislature before next session. Just as we did last session, we will take the suggestions from this board seriously in an effort to reach the best possible outcome.

The board held their first meeting on August 23 and began their work to help us take yet another step forward to ensure Iowans of all ages have access to quality mental health care. I look forward to hearing their suggestions to further improve our mental health system.

Here in Iowa, we pride ourselves on supporting our friends and neighbors. Let’s remember that we can all do our part individually to assist a friend or family member who may be in need. Don’t wait for the government to reach out and help someone that you can personally be a lifeline to.

Over the coming months, I’m excited to continue to listening to Iowans in the district and across the state to learn more about their priorities. In the meantime, I can be reached by email at Linda.Upmeyer@legis.iowa.gov or phone at (515) 281-35210.