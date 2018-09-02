Gas Prices May Fall Shortly

As the weather gradually gets cooler, gasoline prices are also cooling off, and industry analysts say prices should start to fall in Iowa and nationwide, likely within days. Rose White, at Triple-A Iowa, says the approach of Labor Day means an end to the summer driving season and a drop in demand.

The average price for gasoline in Iowa is now $2.72 a gallon, that’s more than 40-cents higher than a year ago. White anticipates pump prices will spiral downward soon as the switch from summer to winter-grade fuels begins.

While current gas prices in Iowa are almost identical to a month ago, White predicts they’ll start coming down very soon.

Waterloo and Dubuque are tied for having the most expensive gas in the state, averaging $2.76 a gallon, while the cheapest gas is in Council Bluffs at $2.64. Iowa’s all-time highest gas price hit in July of 2008 with $4.02.