Officials Want a Safer Labor Day than Last Year

The chief of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, Patrick Hoye, is hoping this holiday weekend is a lot safer for motorists in Iowa than it was in 2017.

Labor Day marks the traditional end of summer and this weekend is typically one of the busiest travel times of the year. According to Hoye, too many motorists get behind the wheel after celebrating the holiday with alcohol.

Police in Iowa are taking part in a national campaign that involves an increase in law enforcement officers on roadways through this coming Monday. Among other things, they’ll be looking for impaired drivers, so Hoye is encouraging Iowans to plan ahead.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that during the 2016 Labor Day weekend, there were 433 crash fatalities nationwide with 36-percent involving drivers who were drunk.