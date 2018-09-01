Leet Reception Scheduled at Waldorf University

Waldorf University to host artist reception and talk for area artist Richard Leet on Thursday, Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Waldorf University Gallery housed in the Campus Center located at 106 S. 6th St Forest City, Ia. 50436. An artist talk will begin at 7 p.m.

Richard Leet has lived and worked in Iowa his entire life and is a Founding Director of the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum located in Mason City, Ia. He is known for his large scale paintings and his art is easily recognized due to unique applications of his chosen medium. Inspired by the world around him, Leet’s pieces often include landscape images created with a wide range of media including oil, watercolor, or pastels.

Watercolors by Leet will be on display in the Waldorf University art gallery through Oct. 12, 2018.