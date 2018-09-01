Hidden Gems Fall Bus Tour Scheduled

Cerro Gordo County Extension and Outreach is pleased to announce the Hidden Gems Fall Bus Tour to be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018. This annual bus tour is designed to provide Iowans with the opportunity to visit interesting locations across Iowa. There will also be opportunities to purchase plants and other items. Five educational and fun stops are planned for the tour. Prizes, water, and snacks will be provided on the bus. Below you will find a recap of the day’s events.

The charter bus will leave the parking lot at Cerro Gordo County Extension and Outreach, 601 S. Illinois Ave., Mason City at 7:30 am and return there by 6:00 pm. Space is limited to the first 55 registrations.

Hawkeye Buffalo Ranch, Fredericksburg, Iowa

20 th Annual Fall Harvest Festival at Cedar Valley Arboretum, Waterloo, Iowa

Annual Fall Harvest Festival at Cedar Valley Arboretum, Waterloo, Iowa Ice House Museum, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Victorian Home Museum, Cedar Falls, Iowa

The Sweet Spot, Denver, Iowa

A registration fee of $45 is due upon registration to reserve a bus seat and includes snacks, goodie bag, transportation, and admission fees. Please register by September 17, 2018. Reserve your seat today!

For more information or to register contact Becky or JoAnn at Cerro Gordo County ISU Extension and Outreach, 641-423-0844 or email oelkers@iastate.edu or bartus@iastate.edu