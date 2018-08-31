Forest City sweeps North Union, other scores

Forest City defeated North Union on Thursday in 3 sets by scores of 25-13, 25-8 and 25-11 in Top of Iowa Conference play. Kelsely Koch had 13 digs, 7 kills and 2 blocks for the Indians. Cora Holland added 10 digs, 6 kills, 3 blocks and Ellie Caylor tallied 15 digs

Other Thursday Scores:

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25-15-25-16-15, West Hancock 11-25-23-25-7

Lake Mills 25-25-25, Bishop Garrigan 20-18-20

Newman Catholic 25-24-25-25, Nashua-Plainfield 18-26-17-16

Osage 25-25-25, Saint Ansgar 7-14-14

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-16-27, Iowa Falls-Alden 21-21-25-25

Algona 25-26-25, Webster City 18-24-23

Humboldt 25-25-25, Clear Lake 13-13-1