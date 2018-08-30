Environmental Education Center Fund Drive Continues

The Winnebago County Conservation Board is looking to better serve the county with a more centralized location and easier access. The board wants to construct an Environmental Education Center on Highways 69 and 9 near Leland. WCCB Director Robert Schwartz explains that the process is moving forward to solicit funds for the project.

The corporate community has responded to the fund raising drive for the new educational center. According to Schwartz, local corporations have stepped forward with grants and donations.

The local community is also being solicited to help out. The center is designed to educate all Winnebago County schools, community groups, and organizations in better understanding the natural world in Winnebago County. Having the community assist will be a tremendous asset according to Schwartz.