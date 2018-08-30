Bridge Work For Area Travelers Rescheduled

Those who may be traveling towards Charles City may find a bridge approach paving project previously scheduled for Aug. 28 has been rescheduled due to rain. U.S. 218 will close both north and southbound ramps at the U.S. 218/Iowa 14 interchange near Charles City on Aug. 29, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

Each ramp will be closed for no longer than 2 hours at separate times. The morning of Aug. 29, the southbound U.S. 218 offramp to Iowa 14 will be closed. Then, in the afternoon, the northbound onramp from Iowa 14 to U.S. 218 will be closed. All ramps will reopen by the end of the day.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.