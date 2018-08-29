Tucker Kroeze is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for August 29, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK AUGUST 29 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Belmond-Klemme High School. Tucker Kroeze helped the Broncos to a season opening 61-6 win over Eagle Grove Friday night on both sides of the ball. Tucker had 3 touchdown carries for 91 yards, including a 60 yarder, and a reception for 30 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Kroeze led the team with 10.5 tackles, including 3 solo tackles for loss, and 4 assists. Congratulations to Tucker Kroeze, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.