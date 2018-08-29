LuVerne Victim Identified

The wife of a 54 year old man came home to find her husband in the garage and unresponsive on the floor. Emergency personnel were unable to revive him when they arrived at the scene and he was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s, the man is identified as Randy Merle Page of LuVerne. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the death of Page. They have announced that the investigation has resulted in the arrest of 60 year old Jeffrey Lynn Winters of Livermore. He has been charged with Murder in the First Degree which is a Class A felony.

Winters is currently being held in the Kossuth County Jail on a $2 million cash bond. The cause of death for Page will be determined by autopsy results. The criminal complaint says four 9mm bullet casings were found near the body, but no gun was found.

Several area agencies were involved in the investigation. They include the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the State Division of Criminal Investigation, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, the Mason City Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol.

No further details were released as to the connection between Winters and Page or the suspected cause of death. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office will release those details when they become available.