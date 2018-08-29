Forest City sweeps GHV, other Tuesday scores

Forest CIty defeated Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3 games to 0 by scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-16 in volleyball on Tuesday night. The Indians were led by Emma Hovenga with 20 assists and Kelsey Koch had 6 kills, 10 digs and was 21 of 21 serving.

Other Tuesday Volleyball Scores:

West Hancock 25-25-23-25, Eagle Grove 16-21-25-18

Lake Mills 25-25-25, Belmond Klemme 9-12-5

North Iowa 25-26-25, North Union 21-22-20

Osage 25-25-25, Central Springs 16-11-16

West Fork 25-21-25-25, Rockford 23-25-19-9

Mason City 25-25-25, Des Moines North 5-5-10