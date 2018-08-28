Winnebago Board to Discuss Reclassification and Cleanout Issues

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning to discuss any secondary road matters with Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. The board will hear about any new projects and those which are pending.

The board will then turn its attention to drainage matters. The first deals with a drainage district which is not classified by laterals. The concern is that the levies waged in this district may not be accurate. As a result, the Winnebago County Drainage Clerk wants to reclassify Drainage District 14 in order to incorporate the lateral issues. Helgeson Drainage has estimated that work on Drainage District 1 Sub 1 will cost $21,000. This would be to clean out the culverts and drainage systems. However, there is a concern that the work would be ineffective because some of the culverts appear to be too high to effectively drain the water. The board will discuss options or whether to even proceed.

In a past meeting, the board agreed with Elliot Evans to allow him to replace a pipe in Drainage District 5 Lateral 5. According to several sources, the work has not been completed. The Drainage Office wants to speak with the board on moving the replacement forward.

The board will then appoint two individuals to the County Planning and Zoning Commission and two people to the County Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Office of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City at 9am.