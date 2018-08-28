Iowa State Women’s Hoops Announces Non-Conference Schedule

The Iowa State women’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2018-19 season Monday. The Cyclones’ season-opener is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 9 against Niagara, which is the first game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament.

“I am very excited about our non-conference schedule for our team and fans,” head coach Bill Fennelly said. “Playing in the Preseason WNIT for the first time is a great way to start the season for this team. Overall the schedule is challenging in every way so we will have to be ready to play every night.”

Iowa State will have four-straight home games for the Preseason WNIT, before hitting the road to take on Eastern Michigan in Canada. The game will be a special one for senior All-American Bridget Carleton, as the Cyclones will take on the Eagles in her hometown of Chatham, Ontario, on Wed., Nov. 21.

Iowa State will continue its road swing in Vermillion, South Dakota, when it takes on South Dakota on Nov. 28. The Cyclones will return home to take on Arkansas on Sun., Dec. 2 for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The much-anticipated Iowa Corn CyHawk series game will be in Iowa City on Wed., Dec. 5.

The Cyclones will close out their non-conference schedule with a four-game home stand to in the month of December, with visits from North Dakota (Sun., Dec. 9), Drake (Sun., Dec. 16), Prairie View A&M (Wed., Dec. 19) and Bucknell (Sat., Dec. 29).

Dates are still subject to change and a complete schedule featuring tip-off times and the Big 12 conference schedule will be announced at a later date.