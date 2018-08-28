Gov. Reynolds Issues Statement on U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the following statement Monday on news of a United States-Mexico trade agreement:

“I am encouraged by the announcement Monday from the White House that a preliminary trade agreement has been reached with Mexico. I look forward to seeing the final agreement. I believe Monday’s announcement is a step in the right direction to bring certainty to the business and farming communities. I am hopeful this agreement with Mexico will prompt Canada to rejoin negotiations.

“Iowa farmers want free trade and open markets. As trade negotiations proceed, Iowa farmers will continue to do what they do best, produce. Our farmers are the most productive in the world and will always win when they have unrestricted access to markets. We are proud of our state’s ability to feed and fuel the world. I will continue to work tirelessly to make sure their voices are heard.

“On behalf of Iowa farmers and businesses, I want to thank the president and his administration for taking the necessary steps to reach a deal with Mexico.”