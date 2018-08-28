Darrell Keith Hinderaker, 51, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife, on August 27, 2018. In 2015, Darrell was diagnosed with Stage 4 Appendix Cancer which he courageously battled and conquered but he later developed other related severe health issues which drastically affected his quality of life.

Funeral services for Darrell will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating. Burial will take place in the Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 29, from 5:00-7:00pm at Mittelstadt Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manufacturers Bank & Trust in Lake Mills or Forest City in Darrell’s name.

Darrell Keith Hinderaker was born July 6, 1967 in Mason City, Iowa to Rose (Myers) and Harold Hinderaker. Darrell grew up in northern Iowa and attended school in Belmond and graduated from Belmond High School in 1986. Darrell graduated from LaJames Hairstyling School of Business in 1993.

Darrell married Mary Lawson on May 29, 1999 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson, Iowa. The couple made their lifelong home in rural Lake Mills. Darrell held a variety of jobs including working at Cummins Filtration, Palleton Pallets, Winnebago Industries and Ventura Foods.

Darrell was an outdoorsman at heart and enjoyed fishing for walleye. He fished the Clear Lake Classic fishing tournament for more than 15 years. Darrell also fished the Grand National Walleye Trail and traveled to tournaments in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ohio. Darrell’s last fishing experience was the Clear Lake Walleye Classic in May of 2018. As soon as Darrell completed this tournament (crawling on his hands and knees in the boat due to his ailing health), he was placed in the hospital for nearly 3 months. Darrell was released from the hospital just a few short days before his death.

He had a passion for duck, pheasant, and goose hunting with his brother Duane (and anyone else who wanted to go). Darrell loved watching his hunting dogs, Chase and Misty, in action. Darrell also enjoyed deer hunting, especially with his nephew Avery, and spending time with his grandchildren. But the one thing Darrell will be remembered for the most is his amazing love for his wife, Mary.

Darrell is survived by his love of his life, Mary Hinderaker; four step-sons, Randy Lawson of Buffalo Center, IA, Andrew Lawson of Albert Lea, MN, Larry (Jennifer) Lawson of Buffalo Center, IA, and Travis (Laurie) Lawson of Forest City, IA; his parents Rose Hinderaker of Clear Lake, IA and Harold Hinderaker of Forest City, IA; three brothers, Dan (Charleen) Hinderaker of Forest City, IA, Duane (Deb) Hinderaker of New Richland, MN, and Delbert (Ann) Hinderaker of Forest City, IA; grandchildren Landon Lawson of Forest City, Michael & Miranda Lawson of Lake Mills, Keagan Lawson of Forest City, and Leighton, Jase, & Easton Lawson of Buffalo Center; a nephew Avery (Halle) Hinderaker of Des Moines, IA; niece Tiffany (Cody) Hager of Fort Dodge, IA; and numerous other friends and family members.

Darrell was preceded in death by his grandparents Clarence and Ruth Hinderaker, Harvey and Nellie Myers; aunt Phyllis Hinderaker; uncles Sy Halsey, Rueben Hinderaker, Harvey Myers, Oscar Myers, Art Myers, Roy Myers, and Ray Myers; and cousins Mark Hinderaker and John Hinderaker.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221