Cattle on Feed Report Issued

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 700,000 head on August 1, 2018, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Cattle on Feed report. This was down 1 percent from July 1, 2018, but up 8 percent from August 1, 2017. Iowa feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head had 470,000 head on feed, down 6 percent from last month but unchanged from last year. Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in all Iowa feedlots totaled 1,170,000 head, down 3 percent from last month but up 4 percent from last year.

Placements of cattle and calves in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during July totaled 66,000 head, down 14 percent from last month but up 10 percent from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head placed 47,000 head, up 2 percent from last month and up 18 percent from last year. Placements for all feedlots in Iowa totaled 113,000 head, down 8 percent from last month but up 13 percent from last year.

Marketings of fed cattle from Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during July totaled 74,000 head, down 13 percent from last month and down 6 percent from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head marketed 75,000 head, up 1 percent from last month but down 3 percent from last year. Marketings for all feedlots in Iowa were 149,000 head, down 6 percent from last month and down 4 percent from last year. Other disappearance from all feedlots in Iowa totaled 4,000 head.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.1 million head on August 1, 2018. The inventory was 5 percent above August 1, 2017. This is the highest August 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

Placements in feedlots during July totaled 1.74 million head, 8 percent above 2017. Net placements were 1.68 million head. During July, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 410,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 290,000 head, 700799 pounds were 415,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 367,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 175,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 85,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during July totaled 1.87 million head, 5 percent above 2017.

Other disappearance totaled 63,000 head during July, 31 percent above 2017.