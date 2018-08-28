Active Shooter Training Available in Winnebago and Hancock County

Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management have developed a training program to prepare businesses and schools in the event of a hostile intruder otherwise known as an “Active Shooter.” Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Director Andy Buffington wants to bring this training to area businesses and gathering locations.

This training was developed with input and assistance from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Garner Police Department, the Hancock County Attorney’s Office, and Hancock County Communications.

Many area businesses do not have a plan of action in the event of a hostile intruder. Surprisingly, even the smallest of businesses can develop an emergency plan in order to stay out of, or at the very least avoid the danger.

The program has three components according to Buffington.

What makes the program so beneficial is that Buffington and potentially local law enforcement, could tour the business or gathering site and provide vital life saving information.

Those who would be interested in the free training and evaluation can call either the Winnebago or Hancock County Emergency Services.