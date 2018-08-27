Jacqueline “Jackie” Smit, 73, of Thornton, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral Services for Jackie Smit will be held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the First Reformed Church, 620 2nd Street in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

