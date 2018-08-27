Highway 9 Construction Continues Today

Repairs at the Union Pacific railroad crossing on Iowa 9 at Hanlontown will require closing the roadway to traffic from 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27, until noon, Saturday, Sept. 1, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 2 Office.

During this closure, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Wheelerwood Road, 355th Street, and Fir Avenue.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.