Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags at Half-staff in Honor, Remembrance of John McCain

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Sunday, September 2, 2018, in honor and remembrance of Sen. John McCain. He passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the age of 81.

“We lost an American hero,” Gov. Reynolds said. “John McCain’s life reflected some of the very best our country had to offer. He understood the greatness of America, fought tirelessly for our values and put forth decades of admirable service to this nation. He was a loving husband and father, and we will never forget him or the legacy he leaves behind.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.