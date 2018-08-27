Derrick W. Berhow, 34, of Belmond passed away Friday, August 24, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services for Derrick Berhow will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Haddon Anderson of the Garner Evangelical Free Church officiating. Burial will take place at the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

