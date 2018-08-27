Area Experiencing Several Watches and Warnings

Emmet, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Palo Alto, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Pocahontas, Humboldt, Wright, and Franklin Counties are now under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Hancock and Winnebago Counties. The warning is in effect until 5:30pm. A strong and severe thunderstorm is in the area which is prompting the warning.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast over northern Iowa through the evening hours. The primary threats are damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled

out. The greatest severe threat remains along and north of Highway 20.

For protection, move to the lowest level of your home and pay attention to kiow.com for further details.