Alfred “Al” T. Voxx

Alfred “Al” T. Voss, Jr., 90, of Garner died Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, August 30th at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be in Concord Township Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Wednesday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner Edwin Jante VFW Post 5515.

Alfred Theodore Voss, Jr., the son of Alfred and Rose (Wendt) Voss, was born August 19, 1928 at Bennett, Iowa. He graduated from Tipton High School in 1946. Al served his country in the U.S Army Air Corps from 1946 to 1949 in a rescue squadron in Bermuda. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Iowa and received his bachelor’s degree from Iowa State Teacher’s College and later his master’s degree from Drake University to become a school guidance counselor. In 1950, he married Melva Romp and to this union five children were born. They later divorced. Al was a school superintendent in several districts in Iowa including, Murray, Central City, and YJB (Yale, Jamaica and Bagley). He then returned to teaching in other school districts around the state. In 1973, he retired and moved to Garner where he began working for Perfect School Plan doing fund raising for school groups by selling magazine subscriptions. He also taught driver’s education in Klemme and Garner for a few years. On January 8, 1983 he married Agnes Ziehlsdorf Watson at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They lived in Garner all of their married life. He enjoyed crosswords, golfing, and wintering in Texas and Florida.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garner Lions Club, Garner Edwin Jante VFW Post 5515 where he served as past state commander and was chair of the County Veterans Affairs Commission.

Al is survived by his wife, Aggie of Garner; five children, Steven (Deb) Voss of Minneapolis, MN, David (Mary) Voss of Forest City, Beth Smith of Belmond, Janelle (Dr. Sonny) Monaghan of Bronte, TX and Jim Voss of Klemme; four step-children, Loreena (Lee) Clemons of Thornton, Cheryl (Bruce) Hop of Cedar Rapids, Craig Watson of Milton, WI and Patricia (Charles) Bolinger of Forest City; 22 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lorren “Butch” (Carolyn) Voss of Winfield, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Steve Smith; sisters, Leora, Vivian and Darlene; and brother, Lester.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com