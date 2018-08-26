Farm Progress Show May Have Traffic Delays

The Iowa State Patrol is preparing for the 2018 Farm Progress Show and asking Iowans to do the same. The show runs from Tuesday, August 28th through Thursday, August 30th and will be held at the permanent site located along Iowa 17, just north of U.S. 30 in Boone County. Organizers anticipate 20,000 vehicles will travel to Boone County each day, with an attendance nearing 200,000 during the three-day event.

The Iowa Department of Transportation and the Boone County Engineer’s Office are working in conjunction with a private traffic control company, to erect signs clearly marking the travel routes for visitors attending the show. In addition, Troopers from the Iowa State Patrol will be working intersections along the route to ensure traffic moves in a safe and efficient manner. Motorists traveling to and from the event along these routes are reminded to expect slow traffic and delays, obey all traffic laws, pay attention to signs, flashing lights and always follow officers’ directions. Motorists should avoid stopping on the traveled portion to ask officers questions, unless it is an emergency. The key to safe and efficient traffic flow with minimal delays will be a cooperative effort between the motoring public and law enforcement.

With a traffic increase of this magnitude some delays should be expected near the Farm Progress Show site. Highways most likely to be affected will be Interstate 35 near Ames, U.S. 30 between Ames and Boone, Iowa 17 near Boone, as well as some county roads near the site location. State Troopers expect travel times to be heaviest from 6:00 a.m. to 09:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00p.m. Please also note that some roads in the Boone County area may be closed for traffic control and safety.

The Iowa State Patrol and organizers of the Farm Progress Show are sensitive to the needs of local residents. To avoid congested roadways and substantial delays, Boone County residents are encouraged to use alternate routes during peak traffic periods.

Suggested Travel Routes for Visitors to the Farm Progress Show

Show organizers, along with local, county and state officials, have met regularly for more than a year to design the safest and most efficient traffic routes to the show. Follow these directions — they will get you in and out with few headaches.

From the north: Take Interstate 35 south to Exit 111. Take Highway 30 west to Highway 17. Locally, take Highway 17 south to the show site.

From the west: Take Interstate 80 east to Interstate 35. Take Interstate 35 north to Exit 111. Take Highway 30 west to Highway 17. Locally, take Highway 30 east to Highway 17. Take Highway 17 north.

From the south: Take Interstate 35 north to Exit 111. Take Highway 30 west to Highway 17.

From the east: Take Interstate 80 west to Interstate 35. Take Interstate 35 north to Exit 111. Take Highway 30 west to Highway 17. Locally, take Highway 30 west to Highway 17.

Potential Road Closures near the

Farm Progress Show:

The following roadways/intersections may be closed temporarily August 28th through August 30th from 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Iowa 17 from U.S. 30 to 210th Street will be one way traffic for Farm Progress Show, during peak traffic periods.

210th Street at the junction of Iowa 17.

T–Avenue south of 210th Street.

Eastbound Mamie Eisenhower at R Avenue.

The following roadways are expected to see a large increase in traffic during show dates: