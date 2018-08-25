Naig Invites Farmers to “Conservation Central” During Farm Progress Show

– Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encouraged farmers attending the 2018 Farm Progress Show to visit “Conservation Central” on the show grounds to learn about ways they can help prevent soil erosion and protect Iowa’s water quality. The 2018 Farm Progress Show will be held Aug. 28 to 30 at the Central Iowa Expo near Boone.

“The Farm Progress Show is the largest outdoor farm show in the U.S. and is a great opportunity to reach farmers and have a conversation about water quality and conservation,” Naig said. “We are excited to work with federal, state and private partners to engage farmers and talk about the conservation options available.”

Conservation Central (booth 817) will have a cover crop demonstration plot with six different strips showcasing different species and seed mixes that can be used in Iowa. The Boone County Soil and Water Conservation District Soil Health trailer will also be on site at Conservation Central and includes soil health tests, tools, pictures and other visuals to educate farmers.

The booth will also have experts available to talk about soil health, water quality and wildlife as well as information about state and federal programs that are available to help farmers interested in adding conservation measures to their farm. Yardsticks will be given to farmers visiting to discuss conservation efforts.

Conservation Central partners include the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Conservation Districts of Iowa, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Iowa DNR, Iowa DOT, Trees Forever, Pheasants Forever, Iowa Land Improvement Contractors Association, USDA Farm Service Agency, US Geological Service, the Iowa Association of Water Agencies and the Iowa Soil and Water Conservation Society.

In addition to the resources available at Conservation Central, many other organizations will have information about conservation and water quality available during the show.

Iowa State University’s (ISU) tent will include information about soil, water and crops. ISU researchers, faculty and extension specialists will also be present at their tent at the corner of Central Avenue and Seventh Street on the show grounds. Learn more about Iowa State’s activities during the show here.

Practical Farmers of Iowa (booth 9515) will have experienced cover crop farmers available daily to answer cover crop production questions. Each of the farmers have expertise in different aspects of cover crop usage. A full list of farmers and additional information is available at www.practicalfarmers.org.

The Conservation Learning Group (CLG), a think tank dedicated to addressing conservation and environmental challenges, will partner with ISU Extension and Outreach at the Farm Progress Show, to highlight educational outreach about the benefits of no-till and cover crops in the soybean year of the corn-soybean rotation. The campaign, which will include a social media strategy featuring #NoTillb4Beans and #CoverYourBeans, will launch during the show and will continue throughout the following year.

The 65th Farm Progress Show, the largest outdoor farm event in the United States, will be held August 28-30 in Boone, Iowa. The show hosts over 550 exhibitors during the three-day event. More information can be found at www.FarmProgressShow.com.