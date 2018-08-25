King Earns “2018 Phyllis Schlafly Award for Leadership” for Heartbeat Bill Work

Congressman Steve King, author of HR 490, the Heartbeat Protection Act, releases the following statement after learning that he has been named the recipient of the 2018 Phyllis Schlafly Award for Leadership. Prior recipients of this award include conservative luminaries like then-Senator Jeff Sessions, Morton and Helen Blackwell, and Ronald Reagan’s former Attorney General, Ed Meese. In selecting King as the recipient of this high honor, Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagles organization cited King’s work advancing the Heartbeat Protection Act, as well as his constant and consistent leadership in Congress in defense of pro-life, pro-family, and America First values.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected as the recipient of the 2018 Phyllis Schlafly Award for Leadership for my work on HR 490, the Heartbeat Protection Act,” said King. “In my office, I have placed the portraits of two individuals on permanent display because of my admiration for them. One is of Norman Borlaug, the Iowan who led the Green Revolution that feeds the world. The other is of Phyllis Schlafly, whose leadership to advance conservative principles and to defend our Constitution’s text is surpassed by none. I will continue to promote and defend the values that Phyllis Schlafly and I share, and I will continue to work to get a vote on my Heartbeat legislation on the floor of the House in this session of Congress.”

In announcing the award, Ed Martin, President of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, had the following to say about Congressman King:

“Phyllis always referred to Steve King as her ‘favorite’ congressman. Since her passing in 2016, he has accelerated his work in defense of pro-life, pro-family, America First values in Congress. His work for the federal Heartbeat Bill has certainly solidified his role as one of the main champions for unborn babies. Steve King is a principled leader, and we need a hundred more like him fighting for us in the Swamp.”

Earlier this year, Congressman King was the recipient of another honor from Phyllis Schlafly’s sons, John and Andy Schlafly. In an editorial opposing amnesty legislation they announced the creation of the “Schlafly Test” for determining whether or not a proposed immigration law should be supported or defeated. In their words, “No bill on immigration is worth supporting unless Representatives King and Barletta are on board.” King opposed the amnesty proposals receiving votes on the floor of the House this summer, and King’s work exposing the government’s closely held DACA data was instrumental in defeating the amnesty legislation.