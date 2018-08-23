WCTA Provides Grant Money to the Lake Mills Fire Department

On Monday, May 20th, Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association presented a $300 grant to the Lake Mills Fire Department to support the funds needed for a new BlowHard Electric fan should they need it to ventilate large system and nursing homes in case of a fire. Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) provides cable TV service to the Fire Department at no charge, an annual benefit of over $600 per year. WCTA also makes annual cash contributions to the fire department. WCTA has two employees that serve on the volunteer fire department.