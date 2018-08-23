Richard H. Kling, age 82, of Belmond, IA, former partner in Packard Electric, Inc., died, Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient-Mason City, IA.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 25, 2018, 10:30 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue N.E., Belmond, IA. The Reverend Dawn Pederson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Saturday.

Andrews Funeral Home-Belmond, IA.