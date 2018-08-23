Groe to Receive Marine Corps Service Medals From Branstad

David Groe will be presented with United States Marine Corps Service Medals by Ambassador Terry E. Branstad at a ceremony this Friday, August 24, at 10:00 AM in the Lake Mills High School Gymnasium.

David was on active duty in the United States Marine Corps from September 1966 to September 1969. His service included a tour of duty in Vietnam. In September 1969 he was transferred from active duty to reserve duty. He received his Honorable Discharge from the Service in September 1972.

The ceremony is open to the public.