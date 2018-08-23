Gov. Reynolds Establishes Task Force to Address Housing Concerns Following July Tornado

Gov. Kim Reynolds has established a task force to address housing concerns following the July 19 tornado in Marshalltown.

“As we’ve assisted Marshalltown citizens impacted by the tornado, it’s become apparent that lack of available housing is an issue,” Gov. Reynolds said. “I brought this task force together to coordinate and leverage the resources and expertise each member organization can bring to the table. I want a dedicated team to meet the needs of Marshalltown and its residents as they rebuild.”

The 2018 Long Term Housing Recovery Task Force, which had its first meeting on Tuesday in Marshalltown, is comprised of representatives from local, state and federal agencies, along with voluntary agency partners. The task force members will collaborate to identify available resources and provide an overall network of assistance to support immediate and long-term housing recovery goals.

The task force will share information and data to assist in housing recovery, ensure coordination among government and nonprofit agency partners, identify unmet needs and potential resources to meet those needs and deploy resources to support Marshalltown’s long-term housing recovery goals.

Organizations represented at the first task force meeting include:

American Red Cross

Central Iowa RSVP

City of Marshalltown

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Habitat for Humanity

Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Iowa Department of Human Services

Iowa Disaster Human Resource Council

Iowa Economic Development Authority

Iowa Finance Authority

Iowa Legal Aid

Iowa Mennonite Disaster Service

Marshall County

Mid-Iowa Community Action

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

United Way of Marshalltown

Additional organizations may be asked to join the task force as additional partners are identified and engaged.