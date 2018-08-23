FEMA Denies Funding Assistance Request for Winnebago County Flood Victims

Gov. Kim Reynolds has received notification that her request has been denied for federal assistance to homeowners, renters and businesses in four counties including Winnebago County impacted by flooding and severe weather from June 6 – July 2, 2018.

“We are extremely disappointed with FEMA’s decision,” Gov. Reynolds said. “People in Iowa are still hurting and in need of help several weeks after the flooding. We will be appealing this decision.”

On Aug. 1, the governor requested the Individual Assistance Program be made available to disaster-affected residents and businesses in Buchanan, Dickinson, Polk and Winnebago counties. Individual Assistance Program funding provides disaster survivors with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

In its denial letter, FEMA said it had determined the impact to individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant a designation of Individual Assistance.

The governor has 30 days to file an appeal with FEMA. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be working closely with local emergency management agencies to determine additional damage and impacts caused by the flooding and severe weather.

Gov. Reynolds was notified on Aug. 20 that her request had been granted for funding for the repair of public infrastructure that was damaged during that same time period. Public Assistance Program funding, which is now available for 30 counties, is used to rebuild damaged infrastructure and cover the costs of debris removal and emergency work. The counties now eligible to apply for Public Assistance Program funding are: Adair, Buchanan, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Dallas, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Polk, Sioux, Story, Warren, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek and Wright.