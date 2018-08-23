Egg Production Report Issued

Iowa egg production during July 2018 was 1.38 billion eggs, up 4 percent from last month and up 2 percent from last year, according to the latest Chickens and Eggs report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The average number of all layers on hand during July 2018 was 57.4 million, up slightly from last month and up 5 percent from last year. Eggs per 100 layers for July were 2,406, up 4 percent from last month but down 2 percent from last year.

United States egg production totaled 9.10 billion during July 2018, up 2 percent from last year. Production included 7.90 billion table eggs, and 1.20 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.12 billion were broiler-type and 84.0 million were egg-type. The average number of layers during July 2018 totaled 385 million, up 3 percent from last year. July egg production per 100 layers was 2,364 eggs, down 2 percent from July 2017. All layers in the United States on August 1, 2018 totaled 384 million, up 3 percent from last year. The 384 million layers consisted of 323 million layers producing table or market type eggs, 58.2 million layers producing broilertype hatching eggs, and 3.37 million layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. Rate of lay per day on August 1, 2018, averaged 76.4 eggs per 100 layers, down 2 percent from August 1, 2017.

Egg-type chicks hatched during July 2018 totaled 50.8 million, up 21 percent from July 2017. Eggs in incubators totaled 46.7 million on August 1, 2018, up 15 percent from a year ago.

Domestic placements of egg-type pullet chicks for future hatchery supply flocks by leading breeders totaled 176 thousand during July 2018, down 28 percent from July 2017.

Broiler-type chicks hatched during July 2018 totaled 844 million, up 2 percent from July 2017. Eggs in incubators totaled 687 million on August 1, 2018, up 1 percent from a year ago.