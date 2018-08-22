Yellowball Tournament Registrations Being Taken

KIOW Radio and FCIS Insurance are teaming together to host a Yellowball tournament at Bear Creek Golf Course on Friday, August 31st with a Noon Shotgun start. Both businesses will turn 40 this year and proceeds from the event will benefit Bear Creek after the flooding that occurred on June 24th.

Courtney Wooge from FCIS says you will be able to golf for a good cause.

KIOW Station Manager Karl Wooldridge encourages people to take the afternoon off prior to Labor Day weekend for a fun experience.

Wooldridge went on to explain how you can register for the outing.