Gerald ‘Gary’ E. Rohrer of Clarion passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at the age of 84.

Funeral Mass for Gary Rohrer will be held Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 22 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with a Rosary Service beginning at 4:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

