Fishing Regulations Relaxed at Morse Lake Near Belmond

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will relax the fishing regulations at Morse Lake starting Sept. 1st to allow anglers to more freely harvest fish before the lake’s water level is lowered this fall.

The 98-acre shallow natural lake is being renovated to remove abundant common carp and bullhead populations and improve the water quality and habitat in the lake.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from Morse Lake. Any number of poles will be allowed, but anglers must remain in site of these lines. Trot lines and nets will be allowed (name and address must be attached if left unattended).

Dynamite, poison, electric shocking devices, or any stupefying substances will not be allowed. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters.

Liberalized fishing regulations for Morse Lake will be in effect until January 1, 2019.

The lake will be restocked with yellow perch, northern pike, largemouth bass and bluegill in the spring of 2020.